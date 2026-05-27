Lancaster Mayor Jaime Arroyo to Throw First Pitch Friday, May 29th

Published on May 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers are hosting their annual Hispanic Heritage Night this Friday, May 29th.

Over 40% of the Lancaster City population identifies as Hispanic. Hispanic Heritage Night is an opportunity for the Stormers to celebrate the cultures and traditions that play such an important role in our community and within the game of baseball itself.

This night will feature many things from music to salsa dancing to a postgame Hispanic Community member exhibition game to Lancaster Mayor, Jaime Arroyo throwing the first pitch!

Arroyo represents the Hispanic Community by being the first Latino Mayor in Lancaster City history.

Gates will open at 5:15 PM and the game will begin at 6:45 PM.

Friday night will feature an all-star first pitch lineup. Along with Arroyo, former Philadelphia Phillie, Domonic Brown and Major League Bowling Champion, Alex Horton will be throwing first pitches.

This weekend at Penn Medicine Park is also Lebanon Weekend where the Stormers take the field as their 4th Alternate Identity of the season, the Lebanon Ironmasters. The Ironmasters are 12-0 all time.







Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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