Stormers Sweep Pair of Routs Over Staten Island

Published on May 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Staten Island did not score for 14 innings on Sunday. The Stormers kept scoring for the first 13.

Lancaster routed Staten Island in a pair of lopsided shutouts, 11-0 and 14-0, to complete a sweep of a six-game series.

The Stormers have now won 11 straight to improve to 21-9 on the season, gaining a four-game lead over Hagerstown and York, which split a doubleheader. The Stormers have won 22 consecutive games over the FerryHawks, dating back to last year.

In the opener, Luke Albright (3-2) pitched the first complete game shutout by a Stormer since Buddy Baumann in 2019. The right-hander, coming off a one-hit, 12-K performance a week earlier, fired a three-hitter. He walked one and struck out seven, increasing his scoreless inning streak to 15. No FerryHawk reached third base in the game, and the host club never had two runners aboard at the same time.

The Stormers reached John Kelly (1-2) for five runs in the first inning. Tyler Miller's bloop double to left knocked in the first, and a second scored on a sac fly by Nick Lucky. Tyler Robertson and Marc Flores added RBI doubles, and a fifth run came home on a ground out by Jalen Battles.

Miller added a three-run homer later in the game. David Smith went 3-for-3.

Quinton Martinez spun six shutout innings in the nightcap. The lefty allowed three singles while walking two and striking out six. Gary Mattis became the first Staten Island runner to reach third the entire doubleheader, advancing there with one out in the sixth. Martinez struck out Isaiah Mirabal and retired the red hot Lamar Briggs on a line drive to right to end the threat.

A.J. Alexy finished the day long whitewash with a perfect seventh.

Paul Mondesi opened the scoring with a long two-run double to left center in his first at bat with Lancaster. Jake Thompson doubled home another pair, and Nick Lucky followed with a two-run single to stretch the lead to 6-0 off Brandon Haston (0-3).

Thompson, the league's top hitter, finished the second game 4-for-4 with four RBI. Lucky also drove in four while Jeremy Arocho went 3-for-5.

The Stormers will open a three-game series at Southern Maryland on Tuesday evening. Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV.

NOTES: Thompson's four-hit game was his third of the season...He leads the league with a .421 average...Thompson, Lucky and Miller have combined to drive in 97 runs in the first 30 games of the season...Lancaster had 12 doubles in the twin-bill.







Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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