Win Streak Ends

Published on May 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







After winning 11 straight games against High Point and Staten Island, the Stormers found the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to be a much tougher foe on Tuesday evening.

In the opener of a three-game series between the two division leaders, Southern Maryland rapped out 12 hits en route to a 9-2 victory over the Stormers at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Stormers lead over second place Hagerstown dropped to three games. Long Island and York trail by four each.

Southern Maryland struck first on an RBI infield single to the left side of the mound by Danny Bautista, Jr. in the second inning then continued to add runs against Jason Bollman (2-1) over the next three innings. The Blue Crabs loaded the bases in the third as Brody Fahr was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a bunt single by Viandel Pena and third on a walk to Taylor Darden. Bollman limited the damage, yielding only one run as the Stormers were unable to complete a double play on a grounder to second by Phillip Sikes.

The fourth inning was more damaging. Fahr made it 3-0 floating an RBI single into right, then after a walk to Pena, Darden, the league RBI leader drove in two more with the game's only extra base hit, a double to deep left center.

Three unearned runs crossed the plate in a messy fifth inning, and newcomer Kaleb Sophy gave up one more in the sixth on a wild pitch.

Kyle Virbitsky (2-1) tossed six shutout innings on six singles. The right-hander walked none and struck out four, all from the stretch. The Stormers finally broke through in the seventh against reliever Isaac Fix as Marc Flores scored on a single up the third base line by Evan Ulrich, and Jeremy Arocho picked up a second run on a ground out.

Tyler Miller had four singles in the losing effort.

The Stormers will send Alex Garbrick (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday evening against one-time Stormer Connor Overton (3-3). Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Jake Thompson singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games...David Smith had two more hits and is now 12 for his last 28, boosting his average to .298...Jalen Battles left the game after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning...Scott Kelly took over and failed to get a hit in his first matchup against his former manager, Brett Jodie.







Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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