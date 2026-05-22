Miller Blast Extends Streaks

Published on May 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Tyler Miller crushed a long home run down the right field line with one out in the top of the ninth, breaking a 5-5 tie and sending the Lancaster Stormers to their eighth straight win, 6-5, at SIUH Community Park Thursday evening.

Lancaster now stands 2 1/2 games ahead of York and Hagerstown in the North race.

Miller rode an offering from Brandon McCabe (1-3) over the tree line behind the right field fence on a drive that managed to stay inside the foul pole to give the Stormers their third lead of the ballgame.

Andrew Schultz held it for the fourth straight game and his fifth save in the last seven days. The right-hander walked lefty Nick Decker to open the inning then proceeded to strike out three in a row, all looking.

Until the decisive ninth, neither side seemed to want to take a grip on the game.

Decker staked the FerryHawks to a 1-0 lead with an RBI double to right in the bottom of the first, but Lancaster jumped ahead on a sacrifice fly by Miller and Nick Lucky's two run single to left in the third inning.

Staten Island countered immediately as Blake Rutherford roped an RBI double that deflected off starter Jason Bollman into left field, and Decker followed with an RBI grounder to first.

David Smith put Lancaster back in the lead, driving home Marc Flores with a single to left center in the sixth, and Lucky's third RBI of the night made it 5-3 in the seventh inning.

Lancaster brought scheduled starter Alex Garbrick into the game in the seventh, and the right-hander found immediate trouble as Lamar Briggs led off with a double and Ozzie Abreu reached on a throwing error by Jeremy Arocho. Gary Mattis grounded into a 5-3 double play, but Rutherford cut the lead to 5-4 with a single up the middle. Decker also contributed a single before Oscar Santos flied to right to end the threat.

Garbrick left with runners at first and third in the eighth. Matt Stil (1-0) took over and walked the first two batters he faced before Mattis lined to short and Rutherford fouled out to keep the game tied, setting up Miller's heroics.

The Stormers will send Noah Bremer (2-1) back to the hill on Friday evening against right-hander Eric Ezersky (2-2). Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:55.

NOTES: Schultz has 27 strikeouts in 13 innings and has not allowed a hit in his last 8 2/3 frames...He has been in 11 games in the last 20 days...Jake Thompson had a single in the seventh to extend his current hitting streak to seven games...The Stormers have won 19 straight against Staten Island.







Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

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