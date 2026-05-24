Vallimont Handles Hagerstown as Revs Take Nightcap

Published on May 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Hagerstown, MD: Chris Vallimont took care of business as the York Revolution edged the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 2-1 in the nightcap of a cold, rain-soaked doubleheader at Meritus Park on Saturday evening.

The win came after a 5-4 walk-off defeat in the opener as the Revs battled back to take the lead on a Jackson Ross two-run double in their final at-bat, only to lose in the bottom of the seventh.

Vallimont (2-0) allowed just one run on six hits over a season-high six innings, striking out nine with just one walk in the win.

The Revs grabbed the lead in the second game with two outs in the third as Tomo Otosaka floated an RBI single to center. Two batters later, Jacob Teter rocketed an RBI single to right for a 2-0 lead.

Hagerstown's only run came in the bottom of the fifth when Jared Carr kept the inning alive with a slow roller over the bag at third for a seeing-eye double, and Tyler Dearden followed with an RBI single to left.

Shawn Rapp picked up his ninth career save and first since 2024 in the Cleveland organization, striking out a pair while stranding a runner in the seventh.

York trailed 3-0 in the opener as Hagerstown scored runs on a bases loaded walk by Robert Brooks in the first, a Brooks RBI double in the third, and Dearden's RBI single to left in the fourth.

Revs starter Braden Scott limited damage, stranding eight through his five innings while striking out eight in a no-decision.

Held scoreless through five by Hagerstown lefty Connor Curlis, the Revs awoke in the sixth as Teter walked and Brandon Lewis doubled to left to set the table. Brian Rey smashed an RBI single up the middle to put York on the board and chase Curlis. Right hander Alex Mack entered and helped temper the rally by inducing a double play ball off the bat of Ben Blackwell, but it produced another run as York clawed within 3-2.

Josh Day and Otosaka set the table with singles to start the seventh against Hagerstown closer Clay Helvey. Ross drove a clutch go-ahead two-run double off the right field wall with Otosaka avoiding Brooks' tag at the plate, leading to an argument and the subsequent ejection of Boxcars manager Mark Minicozzi as York wrestled a 4-3 lead.

Hagerstown had the last laugh, however, as a pair of walks and a bloop single by Darick Hall loaded the bases with no outs. York closer Joely Rodriguez retired Jackson Hauge on a foul pop up, but Cristhian Rodriguez delivered a walk-off two-run single down the right field line as the Boxcars salvaged a 5-4 victory.

The two teams remain tied for second place in the North Division, both 16-12.

Notes: Teter and Lewis both have nine-game hitting streaks, the longest by a Revs batter this season. The doubleheader was the Revs' fourth of the season and their second split with both occurring at Hagerstown. York slipped to 5-2 in last at-bat decisions with the opening game loss. The Revs are now 6-4 in one-run games, 2-1 in the current series. Vallimont improved to 17-6 in his Revs career, moving past Ricardo Gomez into sole possession of ninth on the franchise's all-time wins list. In three starts since returning from the injured list, Vallimont is 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA and has 20 strikeouts compared to two walks in 15.0 innings.

Next: The Revs are playing doubleheaders on consecutive days for the first time in franchise history as the two teams meet again on Sunday at 2 p.m. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 1:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 23, 2026

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