Guilfoil Strikes out Nine, Legends Fall 3-2 to Gastonia

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends dropped a tightly contested 3-2 decision to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Tuesday night at Legends Field despite a strong outing from Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil and the first home run in a Legends uniform from Nick Senzel.

Gastonia jumped on the board early in the opening inning. Nate Scantlin delivered an RBI single before Grant Lavigne followed with a two-out RBI double to give the Ghost Peppers a 2-0 lead.

The Legends answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning after Xane Washington singled and later came around to score, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

In the fourth inning, Senzel energized the home crowd with a solo home run to right center, his first homer as a Legend, tying the game at 2-2.

Gastonia reclaimed the lead in the fifth inning when Lavigne collected his second RBI hit of the night, driving home Trendon Craig to make it 3-2.

That would prove to be the difference as Gastonia's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings. Mark Moclair struck out four over two innings before Jake Rice recorded the save in the ninth.

Guilfoil turned in another strong performance for Lexington, allowing three runs across seven innings while striking out nine. The right-hander threw 75 strikes over 106 pitches and kept the Legends within striking distance throughout the night.

Nick Paciorek added two scoreless innings in relief for Lexington.

Senzel finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Ronnie Dawson, Jerry Huntzinger, Curtis Terry, Washington, and Jackson Feltner each added hits for Lexington.

The Legends turned three double plays defensively and held Gastonia scoreless over the final four innings.

With the loss, Lexington falls to 14-17 on the season. The series against the second-place Ghost Peppers continues Thursday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are available at Lexington Legends, and fans can stream the game live on HomeTeam Network.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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