Crabs Sweep Stormers After Dramatic 7-6 Win

Published on May 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Although they couldn't hold onto a six-run lead from the first inning, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (22-11) held on for a 7-6 victory over the Lancaster Stormers (21-12) to finish off a three-game sweep. Southern Maryland scored six runs in the first inning, then Lancaster tied the game with six runs of their own in the sixth inning. Viandel Pena delivered the go-ahead hit with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Blue Crabs.

The Blue Crabs used a monstrous bottom of the first inning to take a large early lead. Southern Maryland tagged Lancaster starting pitcher Noah Bremer for six runs on eight hits. Taylor Darden put the Crabs on top with a two-run double while also starting a stretch of six consecutive hits for the Blue Crabs. Ethan Wilson, Alejandro De Aza, Carlos Rojas, and Dylan Hoy combined for four straight RBI singles to give the Crabs a 6-0 lead. For Hoy, his RBI single came in his first professional at-bat.

The Stormers had a good chance to score in the top of the fifth inning. Back-to-back singles by Scott Kelly and Evan Ulrich followed by a hit batter loaded the bases with two outs. However, Blue Crabs starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa struck out Tyler Miller to retire the side, stranding the bases loaded while keeping Southern Maryland's 6-0 lead.

Lancaster solved Kahaloa in the top of the sixth inning. The first five batters of the inning reached on singles against Kahaloa, chasing him from the game. Marc Flores and Kelly each had RBI hits. Blue Crabs relief pitcher Peyton Cariaco entered the game with the bases loaded and was greeted by Evan Ulrich with a three-run double. Later on, Jake Thompson dropped an RBI single into left field to tie the game at 6-6.

After Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg tossed two scoreless innings, Southern Maryland got back out in front in the bottom of the eighth inning. Stephen Paolini reached second base with a single and his team-leading 16th stolen base. Pena brought him home with a two-out RBI single to right field against Lancaster relief pitcher Cody Stashak to give the Crabs a 7-6 lead.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Endrys Briceno made short work of the Stormers in the top of the ninth inning, striking out a pair in a perfect frame to secure the win.

The Blue Crabs begin a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks on Friday, May 29 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark! Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky - part of every Friday home game this season. Tomorrow's game is also Decades Day, as we take in all the nostalgia from every decade.







Atlantic League Stories from May 28, 2026

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