Revs Erase Early Deficit to Defeat Ducks

Published on May 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 9-7 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 2-0 in the bottom half of the first inning thanks to a two-out, two-run double to the opposite- field in left off the bat of Aaron Takacs against Revolution starting pitcher Nicholas Regalado. York scored single runs in the second and third innings on a solo home run from Devonte Brown and an RBI single by Brandon Lewis versus Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. The Flock plated a pair in the home half of the third for a 4-2 advantage thanks to RBI base hits from Jorge Bonifacio and Alsander Womack.

The Revolution got even at four apiece in the fourth on Tomo Otosaka's two-run home run, but the Ducks answered with two runs of their own in the home half of the frame to go back out in front 6-4 by way of an Anthony Garcia sacrifice fly and Ronaldo Hernandez run-scoring base knock. The visitors cut the deficit to 6-5 in the fifth on a Brandon Lewis leadoff solo home run. Long Island added a run in the bottom of the frame for a 7-5 cushion on Chris Roller's RBI single, but York plated the final four runs of the ballgame, highlighted by a Brian Rey RBI single, a Jacob Teter RBI double, and a Nick Dunn solo home run.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sandberg allowed four runs on seven hits across three and two-thirds innings pitched, walking two and striking out three. Regalado surrendered six runs on 10 hits in three innings on the mound, walking and striking out one. Shane Gray (3-1) picked up the victory, allowing one run on six hits across three innings of relief, walking and striking out one. Garrett Crowley (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits in two-thirds of an inning to go along with a walk. Josh Mollerus tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season.

Womack led the way at the plate with his third three-hit game of the campaign while also driving in a run and crossing the plate twice, while Roller, Garcia, Hernandez Takacs, Bonifacio, Kole Kaler and Wilmer Difo each had two hits apiece.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Main Event Wednesday and a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (2-3, 5.58) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution left-hander Braden Scott (0-0, 27.00).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2026

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