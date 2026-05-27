Ducks Waddle-Off for First Time this Season

Published on May 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 3-2 in waddle-off fashion on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the second inning on a bases loaded walk issued to Wilmer Difo by York starting pitcher Nick Mikolajchak. The Revolution jumped out in front 2-1 in the fourth courtesy of a two-run home run off the bat of Brian Rey versus Ducks starter Michael Dominguez. The Flock tied the game at two in the home half of the sixth thanks on a two-out, 370-foot solo home run to left field produced by Anthony Garcia. With three Ducks on the pond and one man down in the ninth, Wilmer Difo sent the fans home with smiles on their faces as he plated Aaron Takacs with the winning run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield, enabling Long Island to register their first walk-off victory of the campaign.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Mikolajchak allowed two runs on five hits in six innings pitched, walking four and striking out five. Dominguez gave up a pair of runs across four hits in five innings of work, walking one and striking out three. Ramon Santos (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning on a pair of strikeouts. Hunter Parsons (0-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing a run, a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning pitched.

Garcia had his first three-hit performance for the Ducks in 2026 with two singles, a home run, an RBI and two runs scored, while Difo had his first multi-RBI game of the campaign.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Main Event Wednesday and a Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (2-3, 4.55) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution righty Nick Regalado (2-1, 4.72).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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