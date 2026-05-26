Thompson, Greene Named ALPB Player/Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that Lancaster Stormers outfielder/DH Jake Thompson has been named the Player of the Week for May 19-24 with Lexington Legends starter Conner Greene honored as the Pitcher of the Week.

Thompson led the Stormers to a six-game road sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks last week and has been critical to Lancaster's 11-game winning streak and ownership of the best record in the Atlantic League at 21-9. Thompson hit .525 by collecting 13 hits in 25 at-bats with three doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in eight runs and scored 10 while walking five times and not recording a strikeout during his six games.

Greene tossed a complete game shutout on Saturday, May 23 in Lexington's 8-0 win vs. South Division-leading Southern Maryland. Greene scattered seven hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. The veteran right-hander recorded the Legends' first complete game of the season.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, May 26 with the two division leaders meeting in a three-game set. North leader Lancaster (21-9) will visit South leader Southern Maryland (19-11) at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md. All ALPB teams will have a pair three-game series this week with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars visiting the Staten Island FerryHawks, the High Point Rockers at the Charleston Dirty Birds, the Long Island Ducks hosting the York Revolution and the Gastonia Ghost Peppers playing at the Lexington Legends.







Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

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