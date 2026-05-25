Dawson's Three-Run Blast Carries Legends Past Blue Crabs After Long Rain Delay

Published on May 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - After sitting through a nearly four-hour rain delay Sunday night at Legends Field, the Lexington Legends battled through a long evening and held on for a gritty 4-3 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The win improved Lexington to 14-16 on the season as the Legends continue to fight their way back into the Atlantic League playoff picture, now sitting five games behind the division leader.

Despite the lengthy weather delay pushing first pitch late into the night, the Legends came out sharp once play resumed.

Southern Maryland struck first with an unearned run in the opening inning, but Lexington starter Nic Laio quickly settled in. The right-hander delivered one of his strongest outings of the season, allowing just one unearned run over five innings while striking out seven batters to earn his fourth win of the year.

The Legends offense broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning against Blue Crabs starter JP Massey.

Xane Washington and Tres Gonzales opened the inning with back-to-back hits before Ronnie Dawson delivered the game's biggest swing, crushing a three-run home run to right field to give Lexington a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Andy Atwood added an RBI double to extend the advantage to 4-1.

Dawson paced the offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and his fourth home run of the season. Gonzales added two hits, while Dylan Rock reached base twice and stole his sixth base of the year.

Lexington's bullpen continued the strong effort after Laio exited. Nick Paciorek and Anthony Quattrocchi combined for two scoreless innings before Southern Maryland mounted a late push in the eighth inning. Phillip Sikes connected on a two-run homer to trim the deficit to 4-3, but Wilber Perez closed the door in the ninth inning to secure his fourth save of the season.

The Legends pitching staff struck out 11 batters on the night and held Southern Maryland to 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Sunday also marked the Lexington debut of former Cincinnati Reds first-round pick Nick Senzel, who started at third base after officially signing with the club earlier in the day.

Lexington will then begin a pivotal six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 26, hosting the red-hot Gastonia Ghost Peppers for three games before welcoming the High Point Rockers for another critical three-game series.

Gastonia enters the upcoming series riding an eight-game winning streak and currently sits in second place, three games ahead of Lexington in the standings.

Fans can purchase tickets and view the full promotional schedule at Lexington Legends Official Website.







Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.