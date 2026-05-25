Rockers Take Finale against Long Island

Published on May 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers got back on the winning track on Sunday afternoon, slamming three home runs and pounding out 10 hits in a 9-5 win over the Long Island Ducks at Truist Point.

The win moves the Rockers to 13-17 on the season while the Ducks stand at 16-14.

Rightfielder Ryan McCarthy staked the Rockers to an early lead, blasting his second home run in as many days since joining the team on Saturday. On Sunday, McCarthy hit a three-run shot in the first off Ducks' starter Harrison Francis, plating Braxton Davidson and Nick Longhi who had each drawn a walk, and giving the Rockers a 3-1 lead.

Long Island, which tallied a run in the first, scored twice in the second to tie the game as Wilmer Difo contributed an RBI double and Alsander Womack added a run-scoring single.

Chris Roller's solo homer with two outs in the third off Rockers starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith (W, 1-3) gave the Ducks a 4-3 advantage.

High Point took a 5-4 lead in the third when Davidson and Longhi hit back-to-back homers to put the Rockers in front 5-4. Long Island re-tied the game in the top of the fourth on Anthony Garcia's lead-off solo homer.

The Rockers surged ahead for good in the fifth inning when Davidson singled, moved to third on a Longhi single and scored on McCarthy's fielder's choice to lead 6-5.

High Point added a trio of insurance runs in the seventh on RBI singles from Longhi, Troy Schreffler and D.J. Burt to take a 9-5 lead.

Del Bonta Smith hurled seven strong innings, scattering eight hits and striking out five without allowing a walk. Ryan Chasse worked a scoreless seventh and Xander Hamilton struck out two in closing out the Ducks in the ninth.

Womack led the Ducks with four hits including a double and an RBI. Davidson finished with a pair of hits and three runs scored on the afternoon. McCarthy drove in four runs to lead all Rockers.

The Rockers have a scheduled off-day on Monday before beginning a six-game road trip, starting at Charleston on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. before finishing the week with three games at Lexington. Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV or the audio track on MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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