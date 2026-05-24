Former Cincinnati Reds First-Round Pick Nick Senzel Signs with Lexington Legends

Published on May 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends announced today the signing of former Major League standout and former Cincinnati Reds first-round draft pick Nick Senzel, adding one of the most recognizable players in recent regional baseball history to the club's roster.

Selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 MLB Draft by Cincinnati, Senzel quickly emerged as one of the top prospects in all of baseball before going on to spend parts of six seasons at the Major League level. Across 451 MLB games, Senzel recorded 40 home runs, 143 RBI, and 33 stolen bases while showcasing the ability to play multiple positions across both the infield and outfield.

Prior to his professional career, Senzel starred at the University of Tennessee, where he established himself as one of the premier players in college baseball before making the jump to the professional ranks.

"This is an exciting day for our organization and for baseball fans across Kentucky," said Justin Ferrarella. "Nick Senzel is a player that fans know, respect, and immediately recognize from his Major League career and his time with the Reds. Bringing a player of Nick's caliber to Lexington is another example of the level of talent and entertainment we are committed to providing our fans at Legends Field."

Senzel's signing further strengthens a Legends roster that continues to feature former Major League talent, experienced veterans, and rising professional players as Lexington continues its push during the 2026 Atlantic League season.

The Legends conclude their series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs this afternoon with a 2:00 PM first pitch at Legends Field before continuing their homestand Tuesday through Thursday against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers and Friday through Sunday against the High Point Rockers.

Fans can purchase tickets, view upcoming promotions, and see the full 2026 schedule by visiting Lexington Legends Official Website.







Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

Former Cincinnati Reds First-Round Pick Nick Senzel Signs with Lexington Legends - Lexington Legends

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