Legends Fall in Extra Innings to Southern Maryland, 8-5

Published on May 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - The Lexington Legends battled into extra innings Thursday night at Legends Field, but the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs scored three runs in the 11th inning to hand Lexington an 8-5 loss in the third game of the series.

The Legends appeared in control for much of the night behind another strong performance from Kentucky native Tyler Guilfoil. The right-hander tossed six innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out five.

Southern Maryland opened the scoring in the third inning, but Lexington answered in a big way during the bottom of the fifth. Brenden Dixon tied the game with an RBI single before Ronnie Dawson crushed a three-run home run to right field to give the Legends a 4-1 advantage.

Lexington added another run in the sixth inning when Gabe Howell drove in a run on a groundout, extending the lead to 5-1.

The Blue Crabs mounted their comeback in the eighth inning, scoring four runs to tie the game at 5-5. Southern Maryland's biggest hit of the inning came on a two-run double from Phillip Sikes.

Both teams were held scoreless in the ninth and tenth innings before Southern Maryland broke through in the 11th inning with three runs to secure the victory.

Dawson led the Lexington offense with three RBIs while Andy Atwood recorded a two-hit performance. Dixon added an RBI and Xane Washington stole his 10th base of the season.

The Legends and Blue Crabs continue their pivotal six-game series Friday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







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