Legends Field to Host 2026 11th Region Baseball Tournament

Published on May 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends announced today that the prestigious Legends Field will once again serve as a host venue for the 2026 11th Region Baseball Tournament, hosted by Berea High School, welcoming some of the top high school baseball programs in Central Kentucky later this month.

Legends Field will host the opening round games of the 11th Region Tournament on Monday, May 25, with game times scheduled for 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7:30 PM. The tournament will then conclude with the 11th Region Championship Game on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:30 PM. The semifinal round will take place Tuesday, May 26 at Berea College.

The official 11th Region Tournament Draw will be held Friday at 3:00 PM and will feature the district champions and district runner-ups from the 41st, 42nd, 43rd, and 44th Districts. The tournament field will consist of eight teams battling for one of the most prestigious championships in Kentucky high school baseball and a berth into the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament.

The winner of the 11th Region Tournament will advance to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament, which will be held at Legends Field June 4-6, bringing even more championship baseball to Lexington and further cementing Legends Field as one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in the Commonwealth.

"We are excited to once again welcome the 11th Region Tournament to Legends Field," said Justin Ferrarella. "High school baseball in Central Kentucky is incredibly special, and we are proud to partner with Berea High School to provide these student-athletes, coaches, schools, and fans the opportunity to compete on a professional baseball field in such an important championship environment. Hosting both the regional tournament and the KHSAA State Tournament continues to showcase Legends Field as one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in the Commonwealth."

The 11th Region Tournament annually features some of the top baseball programs in Kentucky and is widely regarded as one of the toughest and most competitive regions in the state.

Tickets for the 11th Region Tournament can be purchased online at Lexington Legends Tickets.

Additional information regarding parking, tournament policies, and participating schools will be announced in coordination with tournament officials and participating schools at a later date.

For more information on the Lexington Legends and upcoming events at Legends Field, visit Lexington Legends.







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