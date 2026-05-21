York Revolution Roll out Big Dills Alternate Identity

Published on May 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, PA): The York Revolution are bringing a dill-lightful promotion to WellSpan Park through a unique partnership with Dillsburg Borough centered around one of the most beloved foods - pickles.

The idea first began last year when self-proclaimed pickle enthusiast, and York Revolution Community Engagement Manager, Brianna Klinger, approached leaders in Dillsburg about creating a fun local collaboration. With Dillsburg Borough serving as the longtime home of the annual Pickle Fest, the partnership felt kosher.

The hard work of a committee made up of borough representatives, the mayor, members of the Dillsburg Community Association, and Revolution staff will finally come together in a jar-dropping night on Saturday, May 30, when the York Revolution take the field as the Big Dills. The team's specialty pickle-themed jerseys, presented by Lobar Associates and H&H Associates, will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefiting the Dillsburg Community Association.

"Dillsburg Community Association brings the town of Dillsburg to life by organizing and running some of our town's most successful and loved events like Pickle Fest, the New Year's Eve Pickle Drop, and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the Square," said Jayme Slothower, Borough Manager of Dillsburg. "Dillsburg Borough Mayor, Council members, and Borough Staff are proud to have an organization like Dillsburg Community Association in our town who works hard to bring both businesses and residents in the community together!"

For Klinger, seeing the idea come to life on the field is especially meaningful.

"As someone who is absolutely pickle-obsessed, this has been such a big dill for me," Klinger said with a laugh. "From the moment we started tossing this idea around, I knew it was something fans would really relish. Seeing the jerseys, the food, and the merchandise all brine together is truly a dream come true."

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will even receive a free Big Dills t-shirt giveaway thanks to Aquavisions Custom Pools, Epic Building Group, Bob Ruth Ford, and South Mountain Cycle Shop. Additional merchandise including T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats will also be available for purchase in the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store.

Of course, no pickle party would be complete without plenty of pickle-inspired food offerings. Fans can enjoy specialty menu items throughout the game including a bacon cheese hot dog served on a pickle "bun," fried pierogies with pickle dip, fried pickles, and a specialty pickle cocktail.

For tickets and additional information, visit yorkrevolution.com/bigdills.







Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

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