Revs Rained out in Hagerstown

Published on May 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): Thursday evening's scheduled contest between the York Revolution and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Meritus Park has been postponed due to rain, it was announced Thursday afternoon. The two teams will play a doubleheader in Hagerstown on Friday with two seven inning games beginning at 4 p.m.

The two clubs have split the first two games of the series with York winning 4-3 on Tuesday night before the Revs' eight-game winning streak, the longest in the Atlantic League this season, was snapped with a 5-3 defeat on Wednesday afternoon. Both teams are 15-11 and tied for second place in the Atlantic League's North Division.

Revs fans can catch Friday's doubleheader on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The York Revolution app, and on Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 3:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

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