Kirby's Dream Land: Blue Crabs' Kirby-Williams Signed by Athletics

Published on May 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Devin Kirby-Williams had his contract purchased by the Athletics in a deal that was announced today.

Kirby-Williams is the fourth member of the 2026 Blue Crabs to have his contract purchased by an affiliated organization, joining starting pitcher Jordan Carr (Houston Astros), infielder Jamari Baylor (New York Mets), and utility player Quinn McDaniel (Minnesota Twins). The four contracts purchased by an MLB team are the most in a season since seven players were signed in 2018.

Through five starts with Southern Maryland this season, Kirby-Williams posted a 1-0 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 20 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched. At the time of his departure from the Blue Crabs, his 3.09 ERA ranked fourth among qualified pitchers in the Atlantic League.

"[Kirby-Williams] was a pleasure to have as part of our team," Blue Crabs manager Brett Jodie said. "We allowed him to be creative with his pitch mix and he thrived in a starter role for us. He was a great competitor and was awesome to have in our clubhouse. He will be missed, but we will be following his progress through the A's organization."

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher began his professional career in 2023 after signing with the Minnesota Twins as an undrafted free agent. He went on to play three seasons with the Twins organization as a knuckleball-throwing relief pitcher before signing with the Baltimore Orioles as a free agent in August 2025. With Baltimore, he pitched at the highest level of his affiliated career, reaching High-A Aberdeen.

Kirby-Williams had a successful collegiate career at UConn and Santa Rosa Junior College. As a senior in 2022, he helped the Huskies win the College Park Regional. As a freshman in 2019, he was named a First Team All-American as a closing pitcher at the junior college level.

He joins the likes of recent Blue Crabs who have had their contracts purchased such as Issac Mattson (MLB, PIT), Payton Eeles (AAA, BAL), and John Taylor (AA, TEX).

Kirby-Williams is the 81st player in franchise history to have their contract purchased by another professional organization, and the 54th to return to affiliated baseball.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

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