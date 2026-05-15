Crabs Lose 8-7 Extra-Inning Thriller to Boxcars

Published on May 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - Despite a comeback effort, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (13-8) lost to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (14-7), 8-7 in 10 innings, on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Hagerstown now leads the 2026 Black-Eyed Brawl, 2-1. After being stymied through six innings, the Blue Crabs rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning. However, two runs for the Flying Boxcars in the 10th inning proved too much for the Blue Crabs to match a second time.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Flying Boxcars struck first in the top of the second inning. Leading off the inning against Blue Crabs starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky, Robert Brooks hit a solo home run to left field to give Hagerstown a 1-0 lead.

Hagerstown continued to show off their power in the top of the fourth inning. Despite two outstanding plays by Blue Crabs right fielder Danny Bautista Jr., Jackson Hauge hit a two-run home run and Cristhian Rodriguez added a solo homer to extend the Flying Boxcars lead to 4-0.

Virbitsky was able to settle in for the Blue Crabs, as he finished six innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three Flying Boxcar hitters.

Virbitsky was outmatched by Hagerstown starting pitcher Connor O'Hara. He pitched six scoreless innings, scattering two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs finally got going offensively in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ezequiel Pagan ignited a spark with a triple to right center field and Alejandro De Aza reached on a two-out walk. Ryan McCarthy and Stephen Paolini followed with consecutive RBI singles to halve Southern Maryland's deficit, 4-2.

The Boxcars answered in the top of the ninth inning. Blue Crabs relief pitcher Garrett Ouellette retired the leadoff hitter in the inning, but four straight Hagerstown hitters reached base safely. Darick Hall cracked an RBI double and Robert Brooks tacked on an RBI single to put the Flying Boxcars back ahead by four runs, 6-2.

The Blue Crabs fought back in the bottom of the ninth inning. Down to their final out, Viandel Pena hit an RBI double to left field and Ethan Wilson followed with an RBI single to put the tying run on base. Taylor Darden then dropped a single into shallow center field. A fielding error by Flying Boxcars center fielder Tyler Williams allowed Wilson to score, tying the game at 5-5 to force extra innings.

Hagerstown scored a pair in the top of the 10th inning. Hauge, the placed runner, scored on a wild pitch by Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg and Tyler Dearden smacked an RBI double to center field to put the Flying Boxcars back on top, 8-6.

Southern Maryland attempted another comeback in the bottom of the 10th inning. Bautista hit an RBI single to drive in Pagan, the placed runner to bring the Blue Crabs within a run, 8-7. Baustista was caught stealing, but an Alejandro De Aza double and McCarthy single put the tying run on third base and the winning run on first with one out. However, Hagerstown relief pitcher Jameson McGrane retired the next two hitters to hold onto the win for Hagerstown.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday, May 14 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 10:35 am.

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark! Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky - part of every Friday home game this season. During tomorrow's game, the Blue Crabs will also honor the Best of SOMD, celebrating the people, businesses, and community that make Southern Maryland the best place to call home!







Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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