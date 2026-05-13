Crabs Fall 7-4 in Matinee against Boxcars

Published on May 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (13-7) fell 7-4 to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (13-7) on Wednesday morning at Regency Furniture Stadium. The 2026 Black-Eyed Brawl rivalry series is now tied, 1-1. Two Hagerstown errors aided the Southern Maryland offense, but they finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

After Blue Crabs starting pitcher J.P. Massey threw a scoreless top of the first inning, the Blue Crabs used their speed to manufacture a run in the bottom of the inning. Stephen Paolini led off the frame with a single and quickly reached third base on two stolen bases. With Brody Fahr on first base following a walk, he stole second base and a throwing error by Flying Boxcars catcher Alex Isola allowed Paolini to score to give Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead.

Hagerstown bounced back in the next two innings. In the third inning, Tyler Williams crushed a three-run home run to left field, his fifth homer of the season and second of the series. Darick Hall tacked on an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning to put the Flying Boxcars in the lead, 4-1.

The Crabs answered in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Taylor Darden reached on a fielding error by Flying Boxcars shortstop Jeffrey Wehler, Ezequiel Pagan drove an RBI double to the right field wall. He then stole third and scored on an RBI groundout by Danny Bautista Jr. to get Southern Maryland back within a run, 4-3.

Hagerstown padded their advantage in the top of the seventh inning. A passed ball by Blue Crabs catcher Carlos Rojas and a two-run double by Tyler Dearden saw the Flying Boxcars take their largest lead of the day at 7-3.

Southern Maryland got one run back in the bottom of the seventh inning. Rojas hit a 385-foot solo home run to left field, his first homer of the season, to bring the Blue Crabs within three runs, 7-4.

Hagerstown's bullpen locked up the victory with a scoreless eighth inning from Trey Braithwaite and a perfect ninth inning for Clay Helvey.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Thursday, May 14 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 10:35 am.

Thursdays at Regency Furniture Stadium are Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Craft Crush. Enjoy weekly drink specials, great vibes, and the perfect way to kick off your weekend early at the ballpark. This fan-favorite promotion brings together refreshing beverages, exciting baseball, and a lively atmosphere all night long. To purchase tickets, click here.

Season memberships are also still available. Memberships begin with 14-game mini plans and are designed to give you great seats, unbeatable value, and exclusive perks all season long. For more information or to purchase a plan, click here.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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