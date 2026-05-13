Crabs Open Rivalry against Boxcars with 6-3 Win

Published on May 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (13-6) used early offense and bullpen dominance to earn a 6-3 win over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (12-7) on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs now lead the Black-Eyed Brawl Rivalry Series, 1-0, and own the best record in the Atlantic League. Viandel Pena extended a season-long on-base streak to 17 games, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a stolen base. The bullpen also dazzled with four scoreless innings for a second consecutive game

After slugging 12 home runs on the road last week, the Blue Crabs continued that momentum in the bottom of the first inning. Pena hit a 383-foot solo home run to left field off of Flying Boxcars starting pitcher Jack Eisenbarger, his fourth homer of the season, to give Southern Maryland a 1-0 lead.

The Crabs added another run in the bottom of the second inning. A pair of walks and a wild pitch issued by Eisenbarger put runners on the corners with one out. Ezequiel Pagan drove in one with a sacrifice fly to center field. Ryan McCarthy followed with a 387-foot two-run home run to left field, his second homer of the season, to extend the Blue Crabs lead to 4-0 after two innings.

Hagerstown rallied back in the next two innings. In the top of the third inning, Tyler Williams hit a solo home run to left field. An inning later, Jackson Hauge hit a two-run home run to left field to get Hagerstown within a run, 4-3, after the top of the fourth inning.

Blue Crabs starting pitcher Devin Kirby-Williams had another solid showing. For a fourth consecutive start, he left the game with Southern Maryland in the lead. Over five innings pitched, he allowed three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out four Boxcar hitters.

Southern Maryland added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. The first four hitters in the inning reached base against Flying Boxcars relief pitcher Tommy Kane. Taylor Darden started the scoring in the inning with an RBI single. Pagan added another sacrifice fly later in the inning, his second of the game, to extend the Blue Crabs advantage to 6-3 after six innings.

The Crabs bullpen was outstanding once again, holding Hagerstown scoreless in their four innings of work. Justin Sanchez struck out five batters over two innings pitched. Ethan Hammerberg pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Endrys Briceno threw a scoreless ninth inning to power Southern Maryland to a 6-3 win.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Wednesday, April 13 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 10:35 am.

Tomorrow's game is another Baseball in Education Day in Waldorf. This season, we are offering our best field trip games yet with our specialized history and science days, offering real educational experiences from local organizations, including the Charles County Historic Preservation Commission for our history game and the National Air and Space Museum for our science game.

Wednesdays at Regency Furniture Stadium are Woof Wednesdays, presented by Dees Mutts. Enjoy Blue Crabs baseball alongside your pup with a fun, pet-friendly atmosphere all night long.







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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