Lexington Legends Right-Hander and Former Kentucky Wildcat Simon Gregersen Signs with Arizona Diamondbacks Organization

Published on May 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends announced today that right-handed pitcher Simon Gregersen has had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Gregersen, a former standout at the University of Kentucky, becomes the latest Legends player to earn an opportunity with a Major League Baseball organization after pitching for Lexington during both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

"Simon has been tremendous for our organization both on and off the field," said Paul Fletcher, Field Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Over the last two seasons, he has represented the Legends organization the right way every single day. He earned this opportunity through hard work, consistency, and professionalism. We are extremely proud of Simon and excited to see him continue his professional career with the Diamondbacks organization."

During his time in Lexington, Gregersen became a key member of the Legends pitching staff, showcasing a power arm and the ability to perform in high-leverage situations. His signing once again highlights the Atlantic League's continued role as a premier pathway to affiliated baseball and Major League organizations.

Prior to joining the Legends, Gregersen pitched collegiately at Kentucky where he established himself as one of the Wildcats' top bullpen arms during his time in the Southeastern Conference.

The Legends continue their 2026 season this week with a six-game road series against the Charleston Dirty Birds before returning home to Legends Field on May 19th.

Fans can stream every Legends game all season long, both home and away, on DugoutTV through HomeTeam Network by visiting app.hometeamlive.com/leagues/196

For tickets, schedules, and additional information, visit Lexington Legends.







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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