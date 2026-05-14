Rock, Dixon Homer as Legends Fall in Game Two at Charleston

Published on May 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Lexington Legends dropped game two of their six-game road series against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday night, falling by a final score of 10-4 at GoMart Ballpark.

Charleston struck early, plating three runs in the bottom of the first inning behind a two-run home run from Narciso Crook. The Dirty Birds added another run in the second inning and two more in the third to build a 6-1 advantage.

The Legends answered in the top of the fourth inning when Dylan Rock launched a two-run home run to right field, cutting the deficit to 6-3.

Brenden Dixon continued his red-hot start to the season in the sixth inning, blasting his league-leading 11th home run of the year. Dixon finished the night 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI, and a hit-by-pitch while raising his RBI total to 23 on the season.

Lexington totaled 11 hits in the contest, with multi-hit performances from Dixon, Andy Atwood, and Xane Washington. Gabe Howell also drove in a run for the Legends. Despite the offensive output, Lexington stranded 15 runners on base.

Jimmy Loper (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs over three innings of work. Kaleb Sophy allowed three runs in relief, while Zach Murray and Jack Lynch combined to cover the final three innings for Lexington.

Charleston was led offensively by Carlos De La Cruz, who hit two home runs and drove in three runs, while Crook added a home run and two RBI of his own.

With the loss, Lexington moves to 10-10 on the season. The Legends and Dirty Birds will continue their six-game series on Thursday night in Charleston.

Fans can stream every Legends game all season long, both home and away, on HomeTeam Network through DugoutTV.







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