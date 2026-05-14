Another Wet Win Wednesday

Published on May 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Joe DeLuca crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning, and rain kept the High Point Rockers from their final two chances at a comeback as the Lancaster Stormers picked up a 3-1, 6 1/2 inning win at Penn Medicine Park Wednesday evening.

It was the second straight Wednesday home game that has resulted in a shortened game and a Stormers win.

Finn Del Bonta-Smith (0-2) had only one rough stretch in Wednesday's game, but it cost the right-hander dearly. He walked Jake Thompson and Tyler Miller to start the fourth inning. He went to a 3-2 count on DeLuca before the Lancaster cleanup hitter launched his fourth homer of the season over the tents in right.

Del Bonta-Smith walked Nick Lucky to follow the struck out the side. Outside of that spell in the fourth inning, Lancaster sent only one man over the minimum to the plate for the night against the right-hander, who went the route.

Quinton Martinez (2-1) got off to a slightly shaky start. In the first, the lefty walked Max Viera with one out, and Nick Longhi followed with a long single off the right field video board, chasing Viera to third. A wild pitch allowed the run to score.

Martinez walked consecutive batters with one out in the second but pitched his way out of the jam. He did not find serious trouble again until the sixth when Braxton Davidson and Ethan Skender greeted him with singles. Martinez' final pitch of the night, however, resulted in a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Troy Schreffler. Cody Stashak, in his return to Lancaster finished off the inning with a strikeout of D.J. Burt.

Matt Stil walked the leadoff batter in the seventh before retiring three straight to earn his first save. Heavy rains struck the stadium as the Rockers took the field for the home seventh, and play never resumed.

Lancaster will send right-hander Noah Bremer (1-1) to the mound on Thursday morning against Osaka native Yuhi Sako (1-1). Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 10:50.

NOTES: DeLuca's homer was his 51st in the Atlantic League and his 10th at Penn Medicine Park...Marc Flores and Jeremy Arocho had Lancaster's other hits...Stil's save was the eighth of his career...Miller lost his 14-game nighttime hitting streak...Martinez has allowed only 12 hits in 18 innings.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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