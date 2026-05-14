Rain Marks End of Comeback Hopes

Published on May 13, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LANCASTER, Pa. - The High Point Rockers were trailing the Lancaster Stormers 3-1 on Wednesday night in the middle of the seventh inning when the rains came and washed the remainder of the game away at Penn Medicine Park.

For the second straight game, the Rockers pushed across an early run. With one out in the first, Max Viera walked, went to third on a single off the right field wall by Nick Longhi and scored on a wild pitch from Lancaster starter Quinton Martinez (W, 2-1).

Rockers starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith (L, 0-2) kept the Stormers scoreless through the third but allowed three runs in the fourth. He opened the frame by walking the first two batters and then allowing a three-run homer to catcher Joe DeLuca. Del Bonta-Smith then struck out the side to escape any further damage.

The Rockers had five hits on the night to three for the Stormers.

Both clubs are now 11-9 on the season and in second place in their respective divisions.

Game three of the six-game series will take place on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Taking the mound for the Rockers will be right-hander Yuhi Sako (1-1, 4.50 ERA) and he will face Lancaster's Noah Bremer (1-1, 5.09 ERA). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2026

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