Rockers Rally Falls Short

Published on May 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LANCASTER, Pa. - The High Point Rockers loaded the bases with one out in the top of the ninth but could not push the tying run across in falling 7-6 to the Lancaster Stormers at Penn Medicine Park on Friday night.

The Rockers are now 11-11 on the season as the Stormers improved to 13-9.

Trailing 7-6 entering the ninth, Lancaster reliever Andrew Schultz walked Bryson Parks as D.J. Burt's sac bunt moved Parks into scoring position. Schults then walked Max Viera and Alex Dickerson to load the bases. But Schultz bounds back and struck out Braxton Davidson and Nick Longhi to secure the save.

For the fourth consecutive day, the Rockers scored first as Dickerson pounded a two-out homer in the top of the first, giving High Point a 1-0 lead.

Matt Colucci, making his second start as a Rocker after beating York on May 9, went 3.2 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs but was not tagged with a decision.

Lancaster surged ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the second on a lead-off triple by Nick Lucky, an RBI single from Marc Flores and a solo homer by Tyler Smith.

The Rockers knotted the game at 2-2 in the top of the third when Parks doubled and scored on Viera's single to right. The Stormers added single runs in the third on an RBI single from Jake Thompson and grew the lead to 4-2 in the fourth when High Point reliever Joe Testa walked Thompson with the bases loaded.

Parks hit a solo homer with two outs in the fifth to make it a 4-3 game but the Stormers added a pair of RBI doubles in the fifth to go up 6-3.

The Rockers were handed a gift in the sixth when Dickerson singled and Davidson walked to put two aboard with nobody out. Luke Napleton's fly ball to left was lost in the lights and went for a triple, allowing Dickerson and Davidson to score and pull the Rockers within two at 6-5. In the top of the seventh, High Point knotted the game at 6-6 on a Burt double and a fielding error by Jeremy Arocho.

Lucky knocked a solo homer off Testa leading off the seventh as Lancaster went up 7-6.

Burt, Dickerson and Park each finished the night with a pair of hits with Napleton and Viera each collecting a pair of RBI.

Game five of the six-game series will take place on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. High Point will call on RHP Matt Solter (1-3, 7.52 ERA) to start against Lancaster righty Jason Bollman (1-0, 7.91 ERA). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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