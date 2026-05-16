Lucky Missile Leads Lancaster To Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Nick Lucky led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a 428' homer to right that broke a 6-6 tie, and the Lancaster Stormers held on for a 7-6 win over the High Point Rockers Friday night at Penn Medicine Park.

The victory was Lancaster's third straight in the series and moved the Stormers to within one game of the division leading Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

Lucky took the second pitch of the inning from left-hander Joe Testa (0-1) far beyond the right field tents to stake the Stormers to their third, and final, lead of the ballgame.

Cody Stashak worked around a two-out walk in the top of the eighth to hold the lead. The ninth was quite a bit more dramatic. Andrew Schultz walked Bryson Parks, who advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Max Viera walked. So did Alex Dickerson.

Schultz recovered at the edge of disaster. The right-hander whiffed Braxton Davidson for the second out, then froze Nick Longhi on a 2-2 pitch to end the game for his first save.

Dickerson's two-out homer in the first produced an early lead for High Point. Lancaster needed until the second inning to respond. Lucky tripled inside the first base bag to lead off the inning and scored on Marc Flores' one-out single to right center. After Flores was thrown out at second, David Smith unloaded his first homer of the season for a 2-1 lead.

High Point tied the game on a two-out RBI single by Max Viera in the top of the third, but Lancaster matched it on an RBI single by Jake Thompson in the home half of the inning. Thompson's bases loaded walk in the fourth stretched the lead to 4-2. Parks homered with one out in the fifth, and starter Alex Garbrick departed after D.J. Burt doubled. Viera's hot grounder to the left side off Cole Patten was smothered in the hole by a diving Jeremy Arocho to hold the lead.

Tyler Robertson and Smith each doubled home a run in the fifth as the Stormers built their biggest lead of the night at 6-3.

However, Luke Napleton's fly ball to left was lost in the lights by Tyler Robertson for a two-run triple in the sixth, and a throwing error in the seventh allowed Burt to scamper home with the tying run.

Phil Diehl (2-1) picked up the final two outs in the seventh to earn the win.

The Stormers will entertain High Point on Saturday evening with Jason Bollman (1-0) pitching against fellow right-hander Matt Solter (1-3). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:35.

NOTES: Lucky's triple in the second was his fourth of the season and 13th as a Stormer, tying him for fourth all-time...Arocho had the club's second four-hit game of the series...He is 14-for-26 in his current six-game hitting streak...He was thrown out stealing in the eighth for the first time in 12 tries...Smith's homer was also his first of the season...With his 3-for-3 performance, the utility man's average on the season jumped from .209 to .261...Schultz has 20 strikeouts in 9.2 IP.







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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