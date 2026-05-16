Hernandez Homers in Debut as Ducks Top Ghost Peppers

Published on May 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 6-4 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Jorge Bonifacio gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out RBI double down the left field line. Grant Lavigne tied the game in the second with a solo home run to right field off Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg. However, Kole Kaler put the Flock back in front in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to right.

A three-run third inning off Ghost Peppers starter Ethan Lindow extended the Ducks lead to 5-1. Bonifacio's sacrifice fly to right, Ronaldo Hernandez's RBI single to left and Aaron Takacs' RBI double down the left field line did the damage. Hernandez tacked on a run in the fifth with a 403-foot solo homer to left-center.

Gastonia closed the gap to 6-4 with solo homers from Justin Wylie and Chandler Seagle in the sixth and an RBI single by Bryson Brigman in the seventh. However, the visitors would get no closer.

Sandberg (2-3) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out eight. Lindow (1-1) took the loss, conceding five runs on 10 hits and two walks over three innings with two strikeouts. Ramon Santos picked up his third save with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the side and working around a pair of hits and a walk to leave the bases loaded.

Alsander Womack led the Ducks at the plate with four hits and two runs scored. Hernandez added two hits, two RBIs and a run in his Ducks debut.

The Ducks and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game set on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Forte Construction and TAP Electric. It will also be a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (1-2, 5.49) takes the mound for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers righty Spencer Adams (2-1, 4.50).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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