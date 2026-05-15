Ducks Stymied by Ghost Peppers

Published on May 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks pitcher Michael Dominguez

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Michael Dominguez(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Thursday night in the third game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island starter Michael Dominguez (0-1) pitched well in a hard-luck loss, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings with five strikeouts. Gastonia starter Halton Hardy took a no-decision but threw four scoreless innings, conceding two hits with two strikeouts. Mark Moclair (3-1) picked up the win with a scoreless fifth inning, working around a pair of walks.

The Ducks and Ghost Peppers continue their six-game set on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at a special early time of 5:15 for all fans. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive Trevor Bauer "Sword" Posters. Bauer will be signing autographs in the picnic area down the left field line for a very limited time once gates open. It will also be a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (1-3, 4.98) gets the start for the Ducks against Ghost Peppers lefty Ethan Lindow (1-0, 5.06).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action for both games live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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