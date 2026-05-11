Nick Roselli's Contract Purchased by New York Mets

Published on May 11, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of infielder Nick Roselli has been purchased by the New York Mets organization. He will report to the team's High-A affiliate in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"Nick earned a roster spot out of spring training and contributed greatly over the first three weeks of the season," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We wish him the best of luck as he returns to the Mets organization."

Roselli played in 14 games for the Ducks and started 12 of them. He compiled a .250 batting average with two home runs, eight RBIs, six runs, two doubles, seven walks, a .353 on-base percentage and a .785 OPS. The 23-year-old recorded four multi-hit games and three multi-RBI contests as well.

The Levittown, N.Y., native spent the past two seasons (2024-25) in the New York Mets organization prior to joining the Ducks. He batted .211 with nine home runs, 56 RBIs, 49 runs, 76 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 43 walks, 10 stolen bases and a .653 OPS in 106 games during that time. The Division Avenue High School and State University of New York at Binghamton alum was originally selected by the Mets in the 11th round of the 2024 amateur draft.

Roselli becomes the fourth member of the 2026 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. He joins outfielder/catcher Caleb Roberts (Minnesota Twins, Double-A Wichita), infielder Henry Kusiak (Minnesota Twins, Single-A Fort Myers) and outfielder Juan Yepez (Dorados de Chihuahua, Mexican League). Eight members of the 2025 Ducks had their contract purchased, including seven by MLB clubs. Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the Atlantic League's Player Transfers Award in 2024 after leading the league with 10 player contract purchases and have had the most players signed in league history.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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