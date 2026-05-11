Long Island Returns to the Duck Pond on Tuesday

Published on May 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks lean into an approaching pitch

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor) Long Island Ducks lean into an approaching pitch(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor)

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at Meritus Park.

Jorge Bonifacio and Aaron Takacs combined to reach base in six of eight plate appearances for the Flock. Bonifacio doubled, scored a run, drew a walk and was hit by a pitch. Takacs singled, doubled, walked and drove in a run. Marcus Chiu contributed with an RBI double and a run scored.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 12, to open a six-game set against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Trevor Bauer (3-1, 1.13) toes the rubber for the Ducks against a Ghost Peppers starter to be determined.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV on HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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