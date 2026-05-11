Cole Roland Has Contract Purchased by Rangers
Published on May 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Hagerstown, MD - Boxcars' pitcher, Cole Roland became the fourth ever Flying Boxcar to have their contract purchased, and third by a major league club.
Hagerstown closer Cole Roland made an instant impact with the club, and led the team in saves, during his short time with the club. Roland struck out 12, through 6.0 innings pitched out of the pen. The Wake Forrest alumn came to Hagerstown after a stellar campaign with Quebec of the Frontier League, posting a 0.87 ERA through 38 games, adding 7 saves. His quality shined in the Atlantic League early, leading him to become the first Boxcars' contract purchase of 2026.
This is the first contract purchase under Manager Mark Minicozzi's tenure with the Boxcars.
Cole Roland joins Chase Solesky (Washington Nationals), Domenic Picone (St. Louis Cardinals) and Magneuris Sierra (Acereros de Monclova) as Boxcars to have their contract purchased.
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