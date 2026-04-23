Boxcars Start 2026 Season, 2-0

Published on April 23, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Central Islip, New York - The Flying Boxcars have secured back to back wins over the Long Island Ducks to begin their 2026 campaign.

Tuesday (7-0 W)

Hagerstown starting pitcher Connor Curlis led the Boxcars with four scoreless innings, posting nine strikeouts. Alex Mack (1-0) picked up the win in relief with two scoreless innings of work, striking out two. The Flying Boxcars offense was led by Jared Carr and Bryce Cannon, who each had two hits and two RBIs. Tyler Williams also recorded a pair of hits, including a solo home run. Cole Roland shut the door in the ninth, striking out all three batters faced.

Wednesday (3-2 W)

Catcher Alex Isola led the way for the Boxcars in game two, with a three run shot, being the difference maker in the first inning. Marty Costes also posted a stellar performance, going 2-3 with 2 stolen bases. Brennen Oxford was exceptional in relief, posting four strikeouts through two innings from the pen.

Hagerstown will look to sweep the series on Thursday at 6:35 on Long Island, before returning to Meritus Park for their Friday home opener.







Atlantic League Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.