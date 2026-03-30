CNB Bank Community Hero Nights Return

Published on March 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars are proud to partner with CNB Bank to announce the return of the Boxcars' Community Hero initiative.

Throughout the 2026 season, the Flying Boxcars will continue to offer $6 tickets to community heroes and one guest, every Wednesday night. Community heroes include first responders, educators, active and retired veterans, healthcare employees and more. Heroes can claim their discounted ticket and guest ticket at the ticket office the day of the game, or in advance, if they show their badge at the window.

Each Wednesday home game, the Boxcars and CNB Bank will also be recognizing "Community Heroes of the Week," who serve their local community and embody the characteristics of a true "community hero." These individuals will have the opportunity to throw out an honorary first pitch and receive pregame recognition on the field. Last season, the Boxcars recognized members of the military, the Hagerstown Police Department, Meritus Health, WCPS and many more as heroes of the week.

"We're incredibly excited to continue the Community Hero initiative into the 2026 season and deeply grateful to CNB Bank for stepping up to support this program. Their commitment makes it possible for us to honor the individuals who give so much to our community, and we're proud to partner with an organization that truly values service and impact." - Natalie Brockway, Director of Corporate Partnership

A list of our Community Hero games can be found below -

May 6 - 11 am vs Long Island

May 20 - 11 am vs York

June 3 - 11 am vs Lexington

June 17 - 6:30 vs Charleston

July 1 - 6:30 vs Lancaster

July 8 - 6:30 vs Gastonia

July 22 - 6:30 vs Long Island

Aug 5 - 6:30 vs High Point

Aug 19 - 6:30 vs Southern Maryland

Sep 2 - 6:30 vs Staten Island







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