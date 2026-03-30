Heroes of the Game Program Continues in 2026

Published on March 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks, in partnership with Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, Legislator Chad Lennon and the Suffolk County Veterans Service Agency, announced the return of the Heroes of the Game program for the 2026 season to honor local veterans and active-duty personnel.

Up to two "Heroes of the Game" will be selected during all home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Each will be honored with an in-game tribute for their selfless and courageous service. In addition, each hero will receive 10 complimentary tickets to the game for their friends and family.

"The Long Island Ducks are incredibly proud to participate in the Heroes of the Game program as a way to honor and recognize the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country," said Ducks President Michael Pfaff. "Their sacrifices, along with those of their families, are the foundation of the freedoms we enjoy every day. It is our privilege to welcome them to the ballpark and show our deepest appreciation."

"Heroes of the Game gives fans of all ages the chance to thank our veterans who made countless sacrifices for our country," said Romaine. "This year will be special as we celebrate our nation's semi quincentennial milestone through our Suffolk 250 initiative all year long, where we will recognize our region's illustrious history and favorite pastimes. We are honored to celebrate Suffolk 250 with more than 100 veterans throughout this season."

"The Heroes of the Game is one of the many ways we honor and remember our veterans and their families in Suffolk County," said Suffolk County Legislator and Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Chad Lennon. "We are home to the largest population of veterans in New York State, and this program is a great way to combine America's pastime with our local heroes."

Since 2015, Suffolk County Government and the Long Island Ducks have proudly honored approximately 1,000 local veterans and military personnel. Suffolk County is home to nearly 100,000 veterans, the largest amount in New York State.

Veterans and active-duty personnel can register to be recognized as one of the "Heroes of the Game" at suffolkcountyny.gov/heroes, by contacting HeroesGame@suffolkcountyny.gov, calling 631-853-VETS or.

The Ducks open the 2026 regular season on Tuesday, April 21, against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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