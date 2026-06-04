Ducks Offense Bounces Back to Rout FerryHawks

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-3 on Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Staten Island took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Blake Rutherford off Ducks starter Nolan Clenney. Long Island countered with a five-run bottom of the inning against FerryHawks starter Hollis Fanning to go in front. Back-to-back solo homers by Chris Roller and Jacob Robson, a bases loaded walk by Alsander Womack and a two-run single to right by Kole Kaler did the damage.

The visitors closed to within 5-2 in the fourth on an RBI single to left-center field. However, Anthony Garcia responded in the bottom of the frame with a 419-foot two-run homer to left-center. An RBI infield single to short by Roller in the fifth made it 8-2 Ducks. Two more runs came home for the hosts in the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles by Aaron Takacs and Womack to push the lead to eight.

Clenney (3-3) earned the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings of three-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out a season-high-tying eight. Fanning (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on three hits and three walks in one-third of an inning. Tanner Jacobson, Buddy Reed and Sal Romano combined to pitch two and one-third scoreless innings of relief for the Flock.

Roller and Garcia led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, two runs and a walk each. Ronaldo Hernandez added two hits and a run, while Womack and Kaler each drove in two runs.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Petro Home Services. It will also be a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Right-hander Julian Minaya (1-0, 5.02) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty John Kelly (1-3, 12.49).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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