Revs Surge Back with Six in Seventh to Beat Birds

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution ripped off a six-run seventh inning and used a dominant effort from the bullpen to beat the Charleston Dirty Birds, 11-7 in Tuesday's series opener at WellSpan Park. The Revs (20-17) move back within two games of first place in the North Division with the win.

It was a back-and-forth affair as Charleston struck first with a two-run homer to left by Narciso Crook in the top of the first.

York answered right away as Jacob Teter ripped an RBI double to right and Brandon Lewis launched the next pitch for a two-run homer to left field as York jumped on top 3-2 in the first inning.

Jackson Ross nailed a two-run double to right center with two outs in the bottom of the third as the lead grew to 5-2. The extra-base hit plated Teter who walked and Lewis who was plunked in the helmet with a 2-0 fastball by Charleston starter Keyvius Sampson earlier in the inning.

The Dirty Birds scored three in the fourth to draw even. Carlos De La Cruz cracked a line drive two-run homer to left and Shawon Dunston Jr's two-out RBI double to right made it a 5-5 game.

De La Cruz tagged his second two-run homer, an opposite field shot to right with two outs in the fifth as Charleston built a 7-5 lead against Revs starter Nick Regalado.

The Revs went to work on their game-changing rally in the bottom of the seventh. Brian Rey (nine-game hitting streak) singled up the middle and Teter drove a single off the manual scoreboard in left to set the table. Lewis slapped a two-strike RBI single up the middle to make it a one-run game and chase reliever Juan Soto (0-2). Nick Dunn beat a lefty-lefty matchup against Armando Vasquez with a game-tying RBI single up the middle, and two batters later, Devonte Brown gave York the lead by ripping a first pitch pinch-hit RBI single to left. A passed ball by catcher Jhon Nunez brought home an insurance run, and Tomo Otosaka capped the outburst with a two-out, two-run single to left as the Revs exploded in front.

York's bullpen turned in an airtight effort with four no-hit innings.

Denny Bentley struck out the side to strand a one-out walk in the sixth. Ryan Shreve (1-1) picked up the win with a 1-2-3 seventh. Josh Mollerus and Shawn Rapp nailed it down with perfect innings in the eighth and ninth, respectively, as Revs pitchers set down the final 11 in-a-row.

Notes: Teter tied for the league lead with his 14th double and Lewis tied for the league lead with his 14th homer. Lewis' homer comes in the first game of June after setting a franchise record for the month of May with 12 long balls, one shy of a club record for any month. Otosaka stole a pair of bags giving him 55 in his Revs career, tying Darian Sandford for tenth on the franchise's all-time list. The six-run inning is the Revs' biggest since a six-run second inning vs Staten Island on May 14. The Revs are now 8-8 in comeback decisions. It was their third win (3-12) when trailing after six innings. The bullpen has worked four scoreless innings in each of the last two victories (two of the last three games) and has a 2.37 ERA in the last 10 contests. Bentley has not allowed an earned run in 10 of his last 11 outings (0.73 ERA). Shreve tossed his fourth scoreless outing in the last five. Mollerus has gone four straight scoreless outings and has retired 12 of 13 during that stretch. Rapp was scoreless for the fourth time in his last five.

Next: York LHP Braden Scott (2-2, 3.86) faces Charleston southpaw Marlin Willis Jr (0-1, 6.66) in game two of the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The night features the York County SPCA 100th Birthday Party. It is Bark in the Park and a Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

Revs Surge Back with Six in Seventh to Beat Birds - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.