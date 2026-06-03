Thompson Named Player of Month

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The 2026 Lancaster Stormers continue to pile up the accolades.

Outfielder Jake Thompson was named the Atlantic League Player of the Month for April/May, it was announced today by league officials.

The native of Albert Lea, Minnesota tops the circuit in batting at .405. He also paces the ALPB in runs (39), hits (53), on base percentage (.484), OPS (1.187) and is tied for the top spot with 14 doubles. Thompson also ranks among the leaders in total bases and slugging percentage.

A left-handed hitter, Thompson carries a hitting streak of 16 games and an on base streak of 29 games into the month of June. He is seven shy of the franchise records on both fronts.

Thompson is a former Miami Marlins farmhand, who played last season at Class AA Pensacola. He starred at Oklahoma State in college.







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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