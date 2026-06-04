Stormers End Gastonia Streak

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster had a share of first place riding on Wednesday night's game at Gastonia. The Ghost Peppers had league history on the line.

The Stormers' pitching prevailed.

Five Lancaster hurlers combined on a three-hitter as the Stormers defeated the host Ghost Peppers, 3-1, in a classically played contest at CaroMont Health Park.

Matt Swarmer tossed the first three innings for Lancaster, yielding only an infield single by Jack Reinheimer. Alex Garbrick picked up the game in the fourth and allowed one hit and one run in 2 1/3 innings. Cole Patten (2-0) got a double play on his first pitch of the night to end the sixth and pitched a perfect seventh.

Lancaster went to Phil Diehl in the eighth and the lefty retired Anthony Prato on a ground out before fanning Bryson Brigman and Nate Scantlin. Andrew Schultz survived a leadoff walk in the ninth, striking out two of the next three for his sixth save.

Runs were hard to come by on both sides. The lone Gastonia tally was beautifully manufactured in the fifth. Chris Proctor led off with a single. With Jace Reinhart at the plate, Proctor took off for second. Reinhart hit a slow bounder over the mound, which was played by third baseman Tyler Miller for the out, but Proctor took advantage of the opportunity and raced to third. He scored when Jack Reinheimer lofted a sac fly to left on an 0-2 pitch from Garbrick.

Nick Lucky, who went 4-for-4, tied the game with a homer to right in the sixth inning, then the Stormers played some "small ball" of their own in the seventh. Jalen Battles led off with a double over Prato's head at third. Evan Ulrich bunted Battles to third. Jeremy Arocho laid a squeeze bunt down the first base line. Battles scored and also drew a bad throw from first baseman Grant Lavigne, enabling Arocho to go to second. The Lancaster shortstop stole third and scored when Miller bounced a single over Lavigne's head.

The Stormers will send Luke Albright (3-3) to the mound on Thursday. Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, beginning at 6:55.

NOTES: Schultz is 6-for-6 in converting saves...He has allowed four hits and struck out 31 in 16 innings...Lucky had the Stormers' seventh four-hit game of the season...Lancaster remained in a first place tie with Hagerstown, which won earlier in the day.







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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