Celebrate America's 250th Birthday on Independence Day Eve with Baseball, Live Music & Lexington's Best Fireworks

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Even with the Legends playing on the road this year, the combined tradition of baseball & Central Kentucky's biggest fireworks display returns to Legends Field in 2026 for the "Baseball & Boom Bash" to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday in style. Kentucky's own Fort Campbell, home to the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, assembled its best ballplaying soldiers to battle on the diamond with the Lexington Bourbon Barrels, a squad of accomplished baseballers from throughout the Blue Grass. This patriotic, Kentucky-flavored game is scheduled for 7:00 PM

Baseball represents just one dimension of the party. Families will find fun activities like inflatables throughout Legends Field and live music before and after the game. Local favorite Einstein's Hammer Band will perform live before and after the game. The evening crescendos with the year's largest post-game fireworks display, illuminating the skies above Legends Field.

Fans attending the July 3 celebration will also be treated to a special performance of the National Anthem by Timothy "ibeli3ve" Lamont, the R&B and hip-hop artist known for his high-energy performances and inspiring message centered around "unlocking potential."

"This is shaping up to be one of the premier events of the summer at Legends Field," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "There's something special about celebrating America's birthday through America's pastime, and we're proud to continue that tradition here at Legends Field. Bringing together the Bourbon Barrels, Fort Campbell, live entertainment, and fireworks creates a night that truly celebrates our country, our community, and the spirit of baseball."

Tickets for the "Baseball & Boom Bash" start at ONLY $10 per person for grandstand seating. Premium hospitality areas, including luxury suites, the Pepsi Party Deck, and the Hicks & Funfsinn Stables, are available for group outings. The Lexington Lounge will once again feature its two-hour All-You-Can-Eat All-American Buffet package, which includes a game ticket, for $35.

Additional entertainment announcements and promotional details surrounding the July 3 USA 250 Celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.







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