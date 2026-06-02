Lexington Legends Pitcher Conner Greene Has Contract Purchased by Guerreros de Oaxaca

Published on June 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - The Lexington Legends announced today that pitcher Conner Greene has had his contract purchased by the Guerreros de Oaxaca of the Mexican League.

Greene joined the Legends before the 2026 season and quickly became one of the top pitchers in the Atlantic League. The former Major League pitcher made an immediate impact in Lexington, providing veteran leadership and front-of-the-rotation production while helping anchor the Legends pitching staff.

Most recently, Greene was named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week after tossing a complete-game shutout, one of the most dominant pitching performances by a Legends hurler in recent years. His strong season with Lexington earned him the opportunity to continue his professional career with Oaxaca, one of the premier clubs in the Mexican League.

"Conner was everything you look for in a professional baseball player," said Lexington Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "He brought Major League experience, leadership, professionalism, and a tremendous competitive spirit to our clubhouse every day. We are incredibly proud of what he accomplished here in Lexington and excited to see him earn this opportunity."

Greene appeared in Major League Baseball with the Baltimore Orioles and spent parts of nine seasons in affiliated professional baseball before joining the Legends. Throughout his career, he has pitched at the Major League, Triple-A, and international levels, building a reputation as a reliable and experienced professional.

His contract purchase marks the third for a Lexington player during the 2026 season and further demonstrates the Atlantic League's role as a pathway for players pursuing opportunities throughout professional baseball.

"One of the goals of independent baseball is to help players continue advancing their careers," Ferrarella said. "Seeing players like Conner earn opportunities at the next level is a win for the player, the organization, and our fans who get to watch these journeys unfold."

The Lexington Legends congratulate Greene on his accomplishment and thank him for his contributions to the organization.

The Legends return to action Tuesday as they begin a six-game road trip against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars before returning home to Legends Field on Tuesday, June 9. Fans can follow all Legends games live on Dugout TV.







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