Dixon's Next Chapter: White Sox Purchase Contract of Legends Infielder Brenden Dixon

Published on May 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - The Lexington Legends announced Saturday that infielder Brenden Dixon has had his contract purchased by the Chicago White Sox organization, becoming the second Legends player to have his contract purchased during the 2026 season.

The announcement came in dramatic fashion during Friday night's game against the High Point Rockers at Legends Field. During what appeared to be a routine mound visit, Dixon was called in from second base and informed in front of teammates, coaches, and the home crowd that his contract had been purchased by the White Sox organization. Fans responded with a standing ovation as Dixon was embraced by his teammates and acknowledged the crowd before departing the field.

"Those are the moments that make this game special," said Lexington Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "Brenden came to Lexington looking for an opportunity and took full advantage of it. He was a tremendous player for our organization, a great teammate, and someone who represented the Legends in a first-class manner every day. We're excited to see him earn another opportunity in affiliated baseball."

Dixon leaves Lexington following one of the most productive offensive stretches in the Atlantic League this season. In 32 games with the Legends, he batted .325 with a league-leading 14 home runs while driving in 34 runs. He collected 38 hits, scored 26 runs, posted a .423 on-base percentage, and led the league with a .726 slugging percentage. Dixon also added six stolen bases while providing steady defense at second base.

The Texas native quickly became one of the Atlantic League's most feared hitters, helping anchor the middle of Lexington's lineup throughout the season's first month.

Dixon's contract purchase is the latest example of the Atlantic League serving as a pathway back to affiliated baseball and the Major League level. The former affiliated player now returns to a Major League organization after making a significant impact in Lexington.







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