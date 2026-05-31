Lexington Edges Rockers Late

Published on May 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers rallied for one run in the ninth inning but came up a run short in falling 5-4 to the Lexington Legends on Saturday night at Legends Field.

Trailing 5-3 entering the ninth, the Rockers rallied for a run as D.J. Burt walked, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a two-out single by Max Viera. Braxton Davidson then beat out an infield chopper to put two on board but Legends reliever Wilber Perez struck out Nick Longhi to secure the win.

The Rockers are now 15-20 on the year while Lexington improves to 16-19.

Left-hander Dalton Hitt, signed earlier in the day, made his professional debut after pitching for High Point University this spring. The Pearland, Texas native was primarily a reliever for the Panthers and had last pitched May 23 for the Panthers against USC Upstate in the Big South Tournament.

Hitt struck out four in his three innings but yielded a lead-off single to Gabe Howell in the bottom of the third before Jerry Huntzinger homered to stake the Legends to a 2-0 lead.

Hitt came out after three innings, having walked one and struck out four.

The Rockers scored three times in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Aidan Brewer led off the inning with a walk then moved to third on a double into the left field corner by Burt. Bryson Parks lined the first pitch from Lexington starter Nic Laio into left to plate both Burt and Brewer to tie the game at 2-2. After Parks moved to second on an infield single by Ethan Skender, Longhi singled up the middle to plate Parks and give the Rockers a 3-2 lead.

Curtis Terry re-tied the game at 3-3 with one out in the sixth off Daniel Blair.

Cody Reed struck out the side for the Rockers in the seventh before yielding to Ryan Chasse (L, 2-2). Lexington scored twice in the eighth on an RBI single from Jackson Feltner and a run-scoring fielder's choice from Terry to take a 5-3 lead.

Skender, Davidson and Park each finished with a pair of hits for the Rockers.

The Rockers will play game three of the series at Lexington on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Legends Field. Righty Yuhi Sako (2-2, 5.76) will take the mound for the Rockers to face Lexington righty Jimmy Loper (2-2, 6.25). After an off-day on Monday, High Point opens a six-game home series with South Division leader Southern Maryland on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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