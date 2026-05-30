Rockers Drop Opener to Lexington

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers dropped the first game of a three-game series to the Lexington Legends 6-4 on Friday night at Legends Field.

Both the Rockers and Legends are now 15-19 in the South Division of the Atlantic League and trail division leader Southern Maryland (23-11) by eight games.

Lexington scored the first run of the game off High Point starter David Hess (L, 1-3) when Tres Gonzalez doubled and scored on a Mikey Kane single in the bottom of the second for a 1-0 Legends lead. High Point tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third on a Luke Napleton walk and a double by D.J. Burt to put runners at second and third. Bryson Parks grounded out to short but allowed Napleton to trot home with the tying run.

The Rockers added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to surge ahead 3-1. Napleton singled to plate one run while Braxton Davidson walked and then scored from third on a throwing error by Lexington pitcher Zach Murray.

The Legends scored four times in the fourth to recapture the lead at 5-3. Dylan Rock hit the first of his two home runs, Gonzalez had an RBI since as did catcher Jerry Huntzinger.

The Rockers closed the gap to 5-4 in the fifth when Patrick Sanchez walked and scored on a double by Nick Longhi.

Rock's second homer of the night, off Hess in the bottom of the sixth, gave the Legends a 6-4 lead.

Hess went six innings and allowed 12 hits and six runs while striking out four. Legends reliever Anthony Quattrochi (W, 1-0) allowed one hit and struck out three while pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

Longhi led the Rockers with two hits as High Point managed just five hits on the night, none over the last three innings.

Rock finished the game with three hits and three RBI as part of Lexington's 12-hit attack.

The Rockers will play game two of the series at Lexington on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. at Legends Field. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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