Blue Crabs Dominant in 20-6 Win over Staten Island

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (23-11) extended their winning streak to four games with a dominant 20-6 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks (6-28). The Blue Crabs scored a season-high eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead. Danny Bautista Jr. led the team at the plate, finishing a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI.

Both teams put up runs in the first inning. Staten Island led off the contest with a blast. On the third pitch of the game from Blue Crabs starting pitcher Justin Sanchez, Lamar Briggs hit a solo home run to left center field to give the FerryHawks a 1-0 advantage. Southern Maryland responded in the bottom of the inning. Viandel Pena tied the game with an RBI double off the left field wall and Ezequiel Pagan put the Crabs on top with an RBI single. Danny Bautista Jr. gave the Blue Crabs some cushion with a 388-foot two-run home run to left field off Staten Island starting pitcher John Kelly, his fourth home run of the season, putting the Blue Crabs ahead 4-1 after one inning.

The FerryHawks answered back in the top of the second inning. Two softly hit singles put runners on first and second base with two outs. Isaiah Mirabal brought them both home with a three-run home run to left field, tying the game at 4-4.

After that, the Blue Crabs took control with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning, claiming a 12-4 lead. The inning saw five hits, four walks, a hit batter, and two wild pitches as Southern Maryland sent 12 batters to the plate. The big hit in the inning was a 413-foot two-run home run by Taylor Darden.

The FerryHawks got a run back in the top of the fourth inning on a Briggs RBI single, but the Blue Crabs got four more runs in the bottom of the frame. Darden had the big hit in the inning again with an RBI double, extending Southern Maryland's lead to 16-4 after four innings.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Dylan Beck provided three scoreless innings as both offenses settled down. Southern Maryland added two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on an Ethan Wilson two-run single. Staten Island got back on the board in the top of the eighth inning with a Ian Yetsko solo home run off of Blue Crabs relief pitcher Garrett Ouellette, but the Blue Crabs added two more runs in the bottom of the inning on a Pagan RBI single and Bautista sacrifice fly to take a 20-6 lead.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Garrett Ouellette finished the ballgame on the mound for Southern Maryland, notching the team's largest win of the season.

The Blue Crabs continue their three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks on Saturday, May 30 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Tomorrow's game will be Mental Health Day at Regency Furniture Stadium. Come enjoy a stress-free, good-time night of Blue Crabs Baseball as they take on the FerryHawks under the lights!







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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