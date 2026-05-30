Long Island Defeats "Lebanon", Stops 12-Game Streak

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Long Island Ducks slammed four home runs and took advantage of 10 walks on Friday evening to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, playing as the Lebanon Ironmasters, 15-10 at Penn Medicine Park.

It was the first time in 13 games that the Ironmasters alternate identity had been defeated over the last five years.

With the loss, the Stormers/Ironmasters lead the North by just one game over Hagerstown.

A three-run homer by Long Island second baseman Kole Kaler in the top of the second erased an early Lebanon lead, and the Ironmasters never again forged ahead, though they tied the game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second.

The first of two Marcus Chiu's homers in the third off Luke Albright (3-3) put Long Island in the lead to stay. Wilmer Difo added to the lead in the fourth with an RBI single before Jacob Robson launched a three-run homer for a 9-4 cushion.

Over the next three innings, the Ironmasters took advantage of some sloppy play by the Ducks to pull within a run at 10-9.

The top of the seventh doomed the Ironmasters. Matt Stil retired Kaler to start the inning, but Difo's third single of the night was followed by three consecutive walks. Ronaldo Hernandez made it 12-9 with a sac fly before Chiu cleared the center field fence with a three-run blast and a 15-9 lead.

Tyler Miller homered for the Ironmasters in the first inning with two men aboard. Marc Flores and David Smith added later homers in the loss.

Jacob Asa (2-0) was awarded the win. The right-hander threw two innings, allowing only the Flores homer.

Quinton Martinez (3-1) will take the hill for Lebanon on Saturday evening against right-hander Harrison Francis (4-0). Fireworks will follow. Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:35.

NOTES: Jake Thompson stretched his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 27...The last time he failed to reach base was in Trevor Bauer's no-hitter on April 26...Jeremy Arocho has hit safely in 17 of 18...Flores' homer was his first at Penn Medicine Park...Scott Kelly went 3-for-5 and is 9-for-18 over the last five games...At 3:31, the game was the longest played by the club this season by nine minutes...







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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