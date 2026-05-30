Ducks Deal Ironmasters First-Ever Loss with Four-Homer Night

Published on May 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lebanon Ironmasters (a.k.a. Lancaster Stormers) 15-10 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a two-out RBI double down the left field line by Ronaldo Hernandez. The Ironmasters went in front 3-1 in the bottom of the first on Tyler Miller's three-run home run to right field off Ducks starter Julian Minaya. However, Kole Kaler answered with a three-run homer of his own down the right field line in the second off Ironmasters starter Luke Albright to put the Flock back in front. Paul Mondesi scored on a wild pitch the second to tie the game at four apiece.

Marcus Chiu restored the Ducks advantage once again in the third with a two-out solo homer to right-center. Then a four-run fourth, highlight by Wilmer Difo's RBI single to left and Jacob Robson's three-run homer to right, pushed Long Island's lead to 9-4. Lebanon closed the gap to 9-7 in the fourth on an RBI infield single by Tyler Robertson coupled with a throwing error that plated two runs. A wild pitch which scored Mondesi in the fifth made it a one-run ballgame, but the Ducks got the run back in the sixth on Aaron Takacs' RBI groundout to first.

A two-out solo homer to right-center in the sixth by Marc Flores trimmed the Ducks lead back to one at 10-9. However, the Ducks countered with a five-run seventh to open up a six-run advantage. Anthony Garcia's bases loaded walk, a sac fly off the bat of Hernandez and a 415-foot three-run homer to center by Chiu did the damage.

Minaya did not factor into the decision, lasting two innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts. Jacob Asa (2-0) picked up the win, pitching two innings of one-run ball in relief while striking out two. Albright (3-3) took the loss, conceding nine runs on nine hits and four walks in five innings with three strikeouts.

Chiu led the Ducks offense with four RBIs on his two home runs and drew a walk. Difo added three hits, an RBI and two runs, while Kaler chipped in with two hits, three Rbis and two runs. Robson also drove in three runs while drawing three walks.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Harrison Francis (4-0, 4.65) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers lefty Quinton Martinez (3-1, 2.79).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 2, to open a six-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2026

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