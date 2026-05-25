Rockers Take Back-And-Forth Finale from Ducks

Published on May 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 9-5 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at Truist Point.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning on Jacob Robson's RBI double off High Point starting pitcher Finn Del Bonta-Smith. The Rockers plated three runs in the bottom of the frame for a 3-1 advantage courtesy of a three-run home run by Ryan McCarthy versus Ducks starter Harrison Francis. The Flock tied the game at three in the second on a Wilmer Difo run-scoring double and Alsander Womack base hit and jumped back out in front 4-3 in the third on Chris Roller's 435-foot leadoff solo home run to left centerfield.

High Point scored twice in the home half of the third to go ahead 5-4 on back-to-back solo home runs from Braxton Davidson and Nick Longhi. The Flock tied the game at five in the fourth by way of a 375-foot leadoff solo four-bagger from Anthony Garcia, his first tater in a Ducks uniform. The Rockers took a 6-5 advantage in the fifth on McCarthy's RBI fielder's choice and scored three more in the eighth on Longhi's RBI two-base hit and run-scoring singles from Troy Schreffler and D.J. Burt.

Francis registered a no-decision after allowing five runs on three hits in three innings pitched, walking four and striking out three. Del Bonta-Smith (1-3) picked up the win, giving up five runs on eight hits in seven innings of work while striking out five. Scott Alexander (0-2) suffered the loss, surrendering a run on a pair of hits in one inning on the mound.

Womack had his second four-hit game of the season, including a double while also driving in a run and crossing the plate twice. Roller chipped in with a single, a home run, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 26, to open a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-2, 7.63) gets the nod for the Ducks against a Revolution starter to be determined.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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