Virbitsky's Strong Start, Complete Offensive Effort Power 9-2 Win over Lancaster

Published on May 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (20-11) earned a dominant 9-2 victory over the Lancaster Stormers (19-12) on Tuesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. Southern Maryland scored at least one run from the second through the sixth inning. Brody Fahr and Danny Bautista Jr. each collected three hits for the Blue Crabs. Blue Crabs starting pitcher Kyle Virbitsky struck out four Lancaster hitters through six scoreless innings.

The Blue Crabs offense struck early and often, jumping out to a five-run lead after four innings. Southern Maryland took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on a Bautista RBI single. Phillip Sikes added to the lead with an RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the third inning. The Crabs got some space between them and the Stormers with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Fahr pulled an RBI single into right field and Taylor Darden drove a two-run double to the wall in left center field to give Southern Maryland a 5-0 lead.

The Crabs continued to produce offensively in the bottom of the fifth inning. Southern Maryland scored three more runs in the inning, aided by a pair of Lancaster errors. Ryan McCarthy started the scoring with an RBI single. A throwing error by Lancaster catcher Evan Ulrich while attempting to throw out Stephen Paolini stealing second base allowed Bautista to score. Fahr added another RBI single, his third hit of the game, to extend the Crabs' lead to 8-0.

After a scoreless top of the sixth inning, Virbitsky finished his second quality start of the season, and his first since May 2. Over six innings of shutout baseball, he scattered six hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

Southern Maryland added more offense in the bottom of the sixth inning. A wild pitch by Lancaster relief pitcher Kaleb Sophy allowed Darden to score to extend the Blue Crabs lead to 9-0.

Lancaster was able to get their bats going in the top of the seventh inning. An RBI infield single by Evan Ulrich and an RBI groundout by Jeremy Arocho off of Blue Crabs relief pitcher Isaac Fix to trim Southern Maryland's lead to 9-2.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Bates recorded the final four outs to polish off a 4-3 win for Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs continue their three-game series against Lancaster on Wednesday, May 27, at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Wednesdays at Regency Furniture Stadium are Woof Wednesdays, presented by Dees Mutts. Enjoy Blue Crabs baseball alongside your pup with a fun, pet-friendly atmosphere all night long.







Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.