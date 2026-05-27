Late Gastonia Surge Sinks Legends in Homestand Opener

Published on May 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - The Lexington Legends battled back multiple times Tuesday night at Legends Field, but a four-run ninth inning by the Gastonia Ghost Peppers proved to be the difference as Lexington dropped the series opener 10-6.

Gastonia, winners of now nine straight games, jumped on the board quickly in the opening inning after Grant Lavigne launched a three-run home run to right field, giving the Ghost Peppers an early 3-0 advantage.

The Legends responded immediately in the bottom half of the first. Xane Washington opened the inning with a double before Tres Gonzales ripped an RBI double to left-center field. Ronnie Dawson followed later in the frame with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Gastonia added another run in the second inning to push the lead to 4-2, but Lexington starter Jimmy Loper settled in from there. The right-hander tossed six innings while allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out four.

Lexington chipped away again in the fourth inning when Brenden Dixon crushed his 14th home run of the season over the wall in left field, trimming the Gastonia lead to 4-3.

The score remained unchanged until the eighth inning when Gastonia added insurance on a two-run homer from Chris Proctor to extend the lead to 6-3.

The Legends answered with life in the bottom of the eighth inning. Washington connected on his first home run as a member of the Legends, and Lexington capitalized on a pair of Gastonia defensive miscues to score three runs and cut the deficit to just one run entering the ninth inning.

Gastonia responded with its biggest inning of the night in the top of the ninth. Nate Scantlin delivered an RBI double before Chandler Seagle added a two-run single as the Ghost Peppers plated four runs to regain control at 10-5.

Lexington added one final run in the bottom of the ninth on a Jackson Feltner RBI groundout, but Gastonia closer McKinley Moore recorded the final outs to secure the victory.

Washington paced the Legends offensively with two hits, including his first home run with the club, while Gonzales and Dawson each added two-hit performances. Dixon continued his strong season with his league-leading 14th home run and 34th RBI of the year.

Halton Hardy earned the win for Gastonia, improving to 4-0 on the season, while Wilber Perez suffered the loss for Lexington.

With the loss, Lexington falls to 14-17 on the season while Gastonia improves to 23-8 overall.

The six-game homestand continues Wednesday at Legends Field as the Legends continue their three-game series against the Ghost Peppers. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30am with gates opening one hour prior to game time.







Atlantic League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.